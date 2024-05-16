Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Rises By 17.8%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Thursday. 51,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,177. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

