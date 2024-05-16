Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 8.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,063.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.37 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $14.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.
About Isuzu Motors
