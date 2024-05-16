Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 8.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,063.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.37 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $14.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

