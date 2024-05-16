Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Rises By 19.0%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Limbach

Limbach Trading Down 1.3 %

Limbach stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.98. 23,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $558.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Limbach has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. Research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limbach by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.