Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declines By 8.7%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.44. 63,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,488. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average is $224.61.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 226,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,946,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 49,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20,337.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.