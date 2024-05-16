Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:SIA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SIA. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.