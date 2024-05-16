Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE:SIA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
