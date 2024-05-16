Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,710. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $320.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

