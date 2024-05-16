Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

