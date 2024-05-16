Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,254 shares of company stock worth $5,075,854 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $102.21 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

