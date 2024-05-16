Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 156,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 761,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $885.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $17,520,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $18,981,000. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $10,552,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

