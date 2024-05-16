SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$11.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.96.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In related news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$2,457,471.96. Insiders have sold 355,170 shares of company stock worth $3,342,138 over the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

