Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,257.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OMIC opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

