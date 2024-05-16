Slate Grocery REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

