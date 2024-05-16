Slate Grocery REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.