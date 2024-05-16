SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.91. 136,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$25.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

