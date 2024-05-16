SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.14.
Read Our Latest Report on SRU.UN
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.