SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Shares of SMRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 930,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,918. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $544.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.00.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after buying an additional 386,845 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,283 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in SmartRent by 26.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,995,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 826,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 9.6% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 305,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

