SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.98

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 5637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $743.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 29,264,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,191,000 after buying an additional 1,763,375 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

