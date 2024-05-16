SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 11,875,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 52,751,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $916,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 555,985 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.