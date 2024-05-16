Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 1,633 ($20.51), with a volume of 661762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646 ($20.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.71) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,393.33 ($17.50).

Softcat Stock Down 0.9 %

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,939.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Insider Transactions at Softcat

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.88), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($695,867.87). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

