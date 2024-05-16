Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Sells £554,050 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.88), for a total value of £554,050 ($695,867.87).
LON SCT opened at GBX 1,646 ($20.67) on Thursday. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,658 ($20.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,579.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,441.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,939.29, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
