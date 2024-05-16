SOS (NYSE:SOS) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Critical Survey

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -122.79% -19.98% -18.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOS and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 1.41 -$229.45 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $12.98 million 0.45 -$15.94 million ($7.21) -0.33

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Summary

SOS beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

