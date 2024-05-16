Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

