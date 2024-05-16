SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

