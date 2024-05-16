Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 423,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Southern California Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Southern California Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

