SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.54

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 161530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,564,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

