SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.87

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 5396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000.

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

