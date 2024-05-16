Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.110–0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.8 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.310–0.150 EPS.
Spire Global Trading Down 6.8 %
SPIR stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
