Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 819,078 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 909,933 shares during the period.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.