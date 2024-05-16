Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 146,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.