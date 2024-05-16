SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 569,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

SPSC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,775,413.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,897. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.