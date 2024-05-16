Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 42.49%.
Star Equity stock remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.
