Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

NYSE STWD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $15,997,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

