StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

StealthGas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GASS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 74,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Articles

