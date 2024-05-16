Steem Market Cap Hits $127.27 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $127.27 million and $3.80 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,224.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00682389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00126077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00203747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00095740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,005,401 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

