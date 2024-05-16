STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Sells 4,584 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
STERIS Trading Down 1.8 %
STE stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.28. 142,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,495. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on STERIS
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
