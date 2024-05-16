STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Sells 4,584 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STERIS Trading Down 1.8 %

STE stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.28. 142,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,495. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

