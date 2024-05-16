STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) SVP Cary L. Majors Sells 2,024 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STERIS Stock Down 1.7 %

STE stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.37. 165,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.65. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.