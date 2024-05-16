Steven B. Binder Sells 3,618 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) EVP Steven B. Binder sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $15,593.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 845,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,117.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MannKind Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 130,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,174. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 1.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in MannKind by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 559,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 165,039 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MannKind by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 730.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

