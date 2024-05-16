Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 84,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 58,847 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 20,875,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,949. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

