Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Halliburton Put Options (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,687 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 16,307 put options.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 278,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Halliburton by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,447,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,574. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

