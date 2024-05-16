Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

