Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Viasat Call Options (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,452 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average volume of 1,050 call options.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. Viasat has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 696.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

