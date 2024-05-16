Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

NOV Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 1,597,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NOV

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NOV by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NOV by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

