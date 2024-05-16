StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

