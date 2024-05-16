StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.