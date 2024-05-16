StockNews.com Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

