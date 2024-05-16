StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 141,119 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

