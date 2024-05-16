StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

