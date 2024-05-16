StockNews.com Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,495,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,734 shares of company stock worth $2,518,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.