StockNews.com Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,992,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,805. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

