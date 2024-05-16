StockNews.com Lowers Reliance (NYSE:RS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.38.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,438,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

