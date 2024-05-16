StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Get VEON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.