StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $552,720.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.19 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in StoneX Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

